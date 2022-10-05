For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Close-to-normal temperatures will dominate much of The Basin today as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects morning temperatures ranging from the upper 40’s to the lower 60’s to rise into the upper 70’s and the 80’s by this afternoon. Skies will be a little bit more cloudy for some and winds will start to pick up a bit more as well. While rainfall will still be unlikely for many, western areas are pretty likely to experience thunderstorm activity while chances of rain will increase even more for some in the next couple of days.