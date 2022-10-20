For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Skies are finally much clearer than cloudier across The Basin and partly because of these conditions, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects chilly morning air to transition into milder afternoon air. Morning temperatures ranging from the 30’s to the 50’s will rise into the upper 60’s and the 70’s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will still be a bit below normal today, but closer-to-normal temperatures and slightly more clouds will ensue by this weekend.