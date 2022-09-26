For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. A strong cold front brought in some isolated thunderstorms with strong winds as some parts of The Basin are still raining a little bit this morning, but Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips is tracking the clearing skies and dropping temperatures before the morning commute. Many areas are starting off in the 50’s and 60’s as those temperatures will struggle to rise into the upper 70’s and the 80’s by this afternoon. The rain chance will continue to lower and move farther to the south as fall-like weather will take over Basinwide.