For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. High pressure aloft has allowed for thunderstorms to mostly remain south of West Texas as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects temperatures to be below normal this afternoon in the upper high’s, 70’s, and lower 80’s. Plenty of sunshine will go around despite some wispy clouds approaching from the west as easterly winds will remain persistent. Stable air will allow for relatively cool mornings and very mild afternoons as temperatures will slowly be on the rebound later this weekend. Rain chances will slowly increase in western areas of The Trans Pecos this weekend as more Monsoonal moisture from the west starts to creep back in.