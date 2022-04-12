For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Well-above-normal temperatures combined with breezy and dry conditions may spark the threat of fires across The Basin today as despite skies being mostly clear overhead, it will be very dusty at times. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects many areas across The Basin to reach the upper 80’s and low-to-mid 90’s for today, but much cooler weather with some clouds return for tomorrow. However, those winds will still be howling!