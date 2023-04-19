For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects a few passing clouds across West Texas but most areas will be rainfree and very warm throughout the day. As southerly winds pick up with drier air in the atmosphere, many will reach the 80’s and 90’s. Despite eastern areas remaining more humid than western areas, stable air in the upper levels of the atmosphere will likely hinder thunderstorms from forming today, but conditions may change tomorrow after another big warmup.