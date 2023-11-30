For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Unsettled weather to the east of West Texas has formed because of a high pressure system dissipating and as a result, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects dusty westerly winds. Despite some morning clouds, more sunshine later in the day will be the result because of the thunderstorm activity forming to the east of The Basin as the moisture drifts to the east. Along with some reduced visibility because of the dust, plenty of afternoon sunshine will nonetheless warm things up into the high 50’s, 60’s, and lower 70’s. Then, cooler air will return by tomorrow as the storm system quickly moves to the east of the region with winds calming down.