For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Warmer air will win out for one more day in West Texas as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects some passing clouds, stronger winds, and relatively dry air remaining at the surface. Temperatures will rise as much as nearly 10 degrees above normal for some this afternoon with many reaching the upper 50’s, 60’s, and even the 70’s. Higher humidity to the east of The Basin will be kicked off farther to the east by an influx of stronger westerly winds that will form. A sharp change in temperatures will form to the north of the region, courtesy of an Arctic air-mass that will be moving south. The clashing of these air-masses will ignite strong wind gusts through tomorrow as colder air will start to win out while conditions will remain mostly dry at the surface in the short term.