Despite a storm system remaining well north and west of The Basin, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects some effects in the form of the change in winds coming in from the northwest. Along with patchy blowing dust and an elevated risk for fires, temperatures will drop back a little below normal. Despite some clouds, most areas will remain dry as temperatures will struggle to rise into the upper 50's, 60's, 70's, and low 80's. Calmer weather will be in store this weekend with some passing clouds with very mild air as well.