For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. After some strong thunderstorms impacted nearby our viewing area yesterday, conditions are drying out this morning as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects high temperatures to soar into the upper 80’s and low-to-mid 90’s for many across the region. Those winds are going to start to pick up over the next few days with the returning threat of fire danger.