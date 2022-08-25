For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Storms were less numerous and potent yesterday than earlier in the week as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects this same trend for today. However, there still will be a slight chance of storms for some in The Basin with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures ranging from the lower 80’s to the low-to-mid 90’s. Humid air will persist in the coming days but chances of rain will start to slowly but surely lower for the next couple of days before a stormier possibility this weekend.