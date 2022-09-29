For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Morning temperatures are ranging from the upper 40’s into the 60’s across The Basin as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects similar high temperatures compared to days past, but even drier conditions. With the mostly sunny skies, temperatures will reach the 80’s for many areas and despite temperatures not budging too much for the next few days, conditions may become slightly more windy and slightly more cloudy.