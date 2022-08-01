For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Temperatures are starting off slightly above normal this time of year in the 70’s for many areas in West Texas and Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects slightly above-normal high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90’s and lower triple digits. Thanks to a building high pressure system, wind gusts will be strong at times with mostly rainfree conditions Basinwide. This trend will likely continue for at least the next few days.