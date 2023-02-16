When wet weather is few and far between in The Basin, the ground can become bone-dry.

While drought concerns are still widespread, conditions have improved and more relief may be on the way.

Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips breaks it down for us.

Much of The Basin is under a moderate to severe drought, a level one or two out of four on the drought monitor scale.

These tan colors indicate moderate drought from Midland and Odessa to Carslbad and Loving. Orange colors indicate severe drought from Hobbs and Eunice to Lamesa and Andrews.

Meanwhile, Big Spring and Tatum, highlighted in red, are under the second worst form of drought, extreme drought.

However, conditions have drastically improved from six months ago.

“Things were looking pretty bleak and we were in an extreme to exceptional drought.”

Meteorologist Matt Salerno, with The National Weather Service in Midland, discusses the drought conditions.

“So, the drought that carried over into 2022 was more significant I’d say overall than what we’re experiencing right now, just due to the fact that we had a really good Monsoon season back in late summer of 2022 and then the previous fall rainy season as well.”

Before that rainfall, as of six months ago in Midland, only 2.10 inches of precipitation fell during a six-month time frame. That’s more than five inches below the normal 7.48 inches of precipitation during that time period.

Then, the late-summer rain came and eventually, some rain, snow, and ice fell this past fall and winter.

In the past six months, Midland racked up 7.52 inches of precipitation. That’s almost an inch and a half above the normal 6.10 inches of precipitation during that time frame.

Now, putting it all together in the past year, Midland has hit 9.62 inches of precipitation, and while that’s almost four inches below the normal 13.53 inches of precipitation, less drought means some people are rejoicing.

“I love it. I love the rain…and when it comes in, I’m grateful and I’m blessed for it.”

Lyn Carter, a native to Odessa, explains what this rain means to the area.

“When the rain comes, you know, it, it helps with everything. It brings back, you know, the water source supply, it brings back plant-life, it brings back, you know, even the economy.”

Some oil-field workers, such as Lawrence Bennett, see the changes with their own eyes.

“Something’s progressing out here. The way the weather’s moving and all of that it’s starting to bring more moisture, coming our way, which is always a good thing.”

With cold fronts, severe thunderstorms, Monsoonal downpours, and tropical systems more likely over the next few months, the drought has the potential to be partially quenched.

Drought…it’s a part of life in The Basin, and while…it’s here to stay for now, I do predict some relief is ahead. In The Studio, I’m Ryan DePhillips, FOX 24 News.

