Another dangerously hot air mass will overtake the entire Basin as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects very low rain chances with ample sunshine as temperatures reach above the century mark by at least a few degrees for many. Westerly winds will pick up throughout the day, quickly kicking out the low-level humidity to start and replacing it with dry-enough air where fires could park. Rain will mostly elude West Texas today, but after another afternoon of widespread record-breaking heat tomorrow, isolated thunderstorms may start to form which will eventually lead to a cooler and more humid pattern by this weekend.