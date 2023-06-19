For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. As sunny, hot, and dry the atmosphere has been across West Texas, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects many locations to heat up even more. Along with the mostly sunny skies, despite a couple thunderstorms possible south of The Basin, temperatures will skyrocket into the high 90’s and above 100 degrees for many. Combining the hot and dry air with a bit of persistent westerly breeze, the fire risk will increase even more than days past, especially west of The Trans Pecos. While far-northeastern areas will start to slightly cool down and become more humid later this week, most will remain mostly sunny, hot, and dry.
