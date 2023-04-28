For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. A more-humid air-mass is moving into The Basin as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects some increase in clouds as temperatures will be below normal. Combining the persistent southerly winds to start with an increase in moisture higher up in the atmosphere, a few isolated thundershowers may form in The Trans Pecos and in the mountainous terrain. Some sunshine with enough-dry air will allow those temperatures to climb initially, but an incoming cold front will range temperatures drastically with highs in the high 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, and low 90’s. As the cold front arrives today with blowing dust, relatively mild air will follow tomorrow with drier air in the short-term.