For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Another dry cold front has come through as the threat for dust and for rapidly-spreading fires will be lower today across West Texas as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects cooler, drier air. Along with partly to mostly sunny skies, temperatures will struggle to rise into the high 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, and lower 80’s this afternoon. Some clouds with seasonably mild air tomorrow will be accompanied by a change in the wind direction that will gradually bring in more moisture.