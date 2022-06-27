For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. A change in the weather pattern has brought in strong wind gusts and more humid conditions as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects higher chances of much-needed rainfall across West Texas over the next couple of days. As a result, high temperatures will struggle to reach the mid-to-upper 80’s and lower 90’s this afternoon with cool conditions overnight. It won’t be until later this week where conditions will slowly start to warm up and dry out.
