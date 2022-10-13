For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Morning Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips has been tracking the humid trend across The Basin, but the moisture in the atmosphere has started to lower in concentration. With drier air coming through, but the cold front has lowered temperatures a bit below normal for many. High temperatures will struggle to reach the 70’s and lower 80’s for many today but a brief warm-up will be in store for some starting tomorrow with thunderstorm activity still unlikely until the weekend.