For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. A cold front has marched through The Basin, dropping temperatures from the triple digits yesterday into the 60’s and 70’s this morning as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects closer-to-normal high temperatures this afternoon. Strong winds and higher humidity is also present across the region, but chances of rain are low for most locations.
