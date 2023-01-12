For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Despite it being a cloudy morning in parts of West Texas this morning, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects dry air to remain for many with strong wind gusts at times. While cold air is locked up not too far north of The Basin, temperatures will still likely remain several degrees above normal as temperatures will rise into the 50’s, 60’s, and low 70’s by this afternoon. Skies will become mostly void of clouds as the drought continues to persist and worsen for many. The relatively mild but cooler trend will continue for at least the next couple of days with dry air.