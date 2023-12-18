For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Stable air remains across West Texas, but Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights the quick and brief cooldown for today. Along with mostly sunny skies, temperatures will be lower than yesterday but close to normal this afternoon in the 50’s, 60’s, and near the 70-degree mark around The Rio Grande. A weak cold front will move through the eastern Basin this morning, but will quickly dissipate by the afternoon as northeasterly winds will switch more from the southeast late today. Humidity will be higher in eastern areas of The Basin while conditions will be drier in The Trans Pecos. Despite some increase in high-level thin clouds that will pass through tomorrow, stable air will remain in the short term with milder and drier air.