For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips predicts another day of high temperatures close to or above the century mark for many across The Basin. However, in western areas, it will likely be cooler because of stronger winds and some isolated storms. A few of these storms may fire off a bit more eastward for this weekend and as a result, temperatures will be closer to normal.