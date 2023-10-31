For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Rainy and snowy conditions are moving southeast of West Texas as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights the high pressure system that will provide the less-spooky weather conditions throughout this Halloween. Thicker morning clouds with any precipitation in the southern half of The Basin will give way to plenty of afternoon sunshine with temperatures slowly climbing into the upper 40’s, 50’s, and low 60’s. Northeasterly winds to start will switch more from the east-southeast throughout the day as the atmosphere will greatly dry out from the upper levels down to the surface. Very clear skies with light southerly winds and dry air will allow for very chilly mornings and milder afternoons to be in store in the short term ahead.