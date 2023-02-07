For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Northeasterly winds aren’t only starting to lower temperatures, but because of moisture approaching from the southwest, the breezy conditions will help form some rain and wet snow showers across The Basin. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects temperatures to struggle to reach the upper 40’s and 50’s in northeastern areas while southwestern areas may still be relatively mild by reaching the 60’s and lower 70’s. Clouds will linger around today and into tomorrow with rain and wet snow possible as temperatures will drop below normal for many.