Cold Front Tomorrow? 10-9-21

It’s been a fairly mild week so far, with the exception of warmer-than-normal temperatures throughout each afternoon. Well, that trend continues today with highs warming into the mid-90s once again. This time, though, we have a chance to break a high temperature record this afternoon which was previously set at 95 degrees!

Winds will be slightly gustier today than they were yesterday ahead of our next cold front, which is scheduled to sweep through West Texas tomorrow evening. More of that Fall-like weather is on the way!

Make sure to check back in for ABC Big 2 News at 10 so that Ryan can bring the latest update on that front, as well as an outlook for the coming work week!