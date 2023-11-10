For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Cloudy skies, seasonably chilly air, high humidity, and less-intense east-northeasterly winds will be the big story across The Basin as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects most rain activity to drift off the southeast of The Rio Grande later today. Temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 40’s, 50’s, and lower 60’s as the humidity will slowly drop throughout the day. While the atmosphere slowly stabilizes from top to bottom while slowly drying out, the low-level moisture in eastern areas of West Texas will stubbornly stick around. Lingering clouds with slightly below-normal temperatures will continue throughout at least the weekend.