For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects skies to be mostly cloudy across West Texas, but rain will mostly continue to elude eastern areas of the region. Southwesterly winds will still be strong at times throughout the as temperatures will still be above normal, eventually reaching high 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, and low 80’s for most areas, slightly warmer than yesterday. However, those winds will switch more out of the north by tomorrow as temperatures will drop closer to normal. Along with cooler air, skies will be clearer of clouds with even drier air inbound after a briefly higher chance for rainfall before then.