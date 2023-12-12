For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects clouds and higher humidity to lower afternoon temperatures a little bit compared to yesterday across West Texas. With a high pressure remaining strong in The Southeast with unstable air remaining in The Rocky Mountains, moisture will be squeezed out in-between in The Basin. Temperatures will be close to normal today in the 50’s and 60’s for most as southeasterly winds will switch more from the east, making conditions relatively damp for this time of year. As clouds thicken up while approaching from the southwest, showers will start to form later on. Clouds with rain and even some wet snow nearby will drift eastward tomorrow with even lower daytime temperatures ahead.