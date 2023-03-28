For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects mostly cloudy skies, relatively cool air, breezy conditions from time to time, and some humidity to be the big story across The Basin. Morning temperatures in the 30’s, 40’s, and lower 50’s will be accompanied by northeasterly winds that will create gloomy conditions to start. With temperatures eventually rising into the high 40’s, 50’s, and 60’s this afternoon, However, as skies slightly clear out from clouds tomorrow, warmer air will ensue as southerly winds will return.