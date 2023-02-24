For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. A sneaky cold front will bring in slightly higher rain chances, more clouds and chillier air in far eastern areas of West Texas, but Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects most other areas to be more sunny and much warmer. While temperatures will struggle to reach the high 30’s and 40’s in northeastern areas, southeastern areas will at least hit the 70-degree mark. The atmosphere will be a bit gloomy for some, but tomorrow will be a little bit warmer and drier despite mostly cloudy skies Basinwide with southerly winds picking up. Chances of rain will still be possible this weekend.