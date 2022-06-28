For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. After some local storms in The Basin yesterday, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips is still tracking some rain this morning with more rain to come this afternoon. High temperatures will once again be below normal in the 80’s and lower 90’s for many with mostly cloudy skies and strong winds at times. However, conditions will slowly warm up and dry out starting tomorrow.