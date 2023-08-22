For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. In combination with The Monsoon flow of moisture to the west nearby, tropical moisture from the east has not only provided the higher rain chances across The Basin, but also, the much lower temperatures. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects a lot of cloud cover to dampen temperatures in the 80’s and 90’s this afternoon, closer to normal for the time of year. A few thundershowers are possible as easterly winds may pick up from time to time. As the tropical disturbance weakens as it continues to move inland tomorrow, chances of rain will lower a bit but plenty of clouds will keep the muggy conditions going.