For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. It’s a seasonably mild start Basinwide with very few clouds and throughout the day, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects very little in the way of any chance of rain. High temperatures will rise to near-normal criteria in the 90’s for many, but more clouds will be on the increase throughout the day. Rain chances will start to increase this evening and slowly but surely throughout the next few days with strong wind gusts as well.