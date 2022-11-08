For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. More clouds have returned across West Texas this morning as despite some light rain showers in southeastern areas, most areas are and will remain rainfree. Also despite the increase in clouds, it’s a much milder morning as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights temperatures starting off in the 50’s and the 60’s for most areas. High temperatures won’t be quite as high for some because of the lingering cloud coverage, but those temperatures will still be a little bit above normal in the upper 60’s, 70’s, and lower 80’s. However, as skies clear out a bit more tomorrow, slightly warmer weather will return with strong wind gusts at times.