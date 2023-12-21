For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Unsettled weather is starting to creep back in across West Texas as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects more clouds today, but the above-normal temperatures will still continue. Muggier conditions will develop as south-southeasterly winds will bring in The Gulf of Mexico moisture around the surface as southwesterly winds aloft will bring in lower pressure aloft from The Pacific into the region. Before any light rain showers fall in southwestern areas today, temperatures will reach the high 50’s, 60’s, and low 70’s later today. Heavier rain showers will fall tonight into early tomorrow as they move east toward The Basin. However, afternoon temperatures tomorrow will be a little bit higher as skies partially clear out from clouds with breezy conditions.