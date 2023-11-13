For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Another storm system will creep closer to West Texas, but Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects northern areas of The Basin to most likely not experience rainfall. However, with the increase in clouds and more moisture in the atmosphere, temperatures will struggle to rise much throughout the day with many reaching the 50’s and 60’s. Southwesterly winds aloft will provide the influx of Pacific moisture that will collide with the southeasterly winds around the surface that will bring in Gulf of Mexico moisture to produce heavier rain showers around the eastern Trans Pecos and The Big Bend region today. Conditions will eventually become sunnier and a bit warmer later tomorrow and in the coming days ahead with drier air.