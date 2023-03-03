For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. After rain and wet snow showers have moved across parts of the region yesterday, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights the big uptick in winds that were present. As skies have mostly cleared out of clouds across The Basin with colder and drier air in place, blowing dust will still be much less likely for most areas during the day. Near-freezing-mark temperatures for many will give way to temperatures in the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s this afternoon. Despite the clearer skies and chillier air for the next 24 hours, some clouds and warmer air will return this weekend.