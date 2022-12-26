For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. While temperatures are still starting off below freezing for many in West Texas this morning, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects a warmer day today than Christmas’ chilly air yesterday despite the sunshine. The sunshine will also be the big story today and despite the temporary change in winds from out of the north associated with a weak cold front to the north, temperatures will rise close to normal for many. High temperatures will range from the high 40’s to the low 70’s today, but even warmer air will be the bigger story for at least the next couple of days with breezy southerly winds.