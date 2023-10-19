For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. A strengthening storm system that has moved through West Texas has created some rainfall, some passing clouds, cooler air, and higher humidity to start. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects a few morning showers that will eventually depart from the eastern Trans Pecos that will extend into The Basin with some rumbles of thunder possible in The Rio Grande. As a result of the rain-cooled air with a few leftover afternoon clouds, temperatures will struggle to reach the high 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s. North-northeasterly winds will pick up for many as muggy conditions will persist in the short term, but sunshine with warmer and dry air will gradually return ahead.