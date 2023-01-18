For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Despite some morning clouds across The Basin, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects the abnormally dry trend to continue as west-northwesterly winds will end up leading to closer-to-normal high temperatures. Many across the region will reach the high 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, and low 70’s, typical for January. Temperatures will then slowly be more on the rebound for some tomorrow as winds won’t be quite as strong as today as skies will be mostly clear of thick cloud coverage.