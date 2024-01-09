For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Dust has mostly settled across The Basin as yesterday’s storm system that moved through nearby has moved off the northeast, ushering in very clear skies and colder air with lighter northwesterly winds accompanying drier air this morning. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects temperatures to be similar to that of yesterday or even slightly cooler for some with many reaching the 40’s, 50’s, and low 60’s. Westerly winds will eventually switch more from the northeast east this afternoon, then more from the southeast overnight. A developing high pressure system that will form today will then move to the northeast tomorrow, ushering in milder air with southerly winds.