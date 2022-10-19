For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Skies are partly-to-mostly clear to start across West Texas as temperatures are starting off on the chilly side of things, ranging from the upper 30’s to the lower 50’s. Since the atmosphere has dried out and unlike yesterday, starting to slowly clear out, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects higher high temperatures. Many will reach the upper 60’s and the 70’s later today, closer to normal but still below normal for this time of year. Rain has stopped for the short term.