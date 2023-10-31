For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Rainy and snowy conditions have moved well southeast of Texas as KMID / KPEJ Weekday Morning Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights the high pressure system that has ushered in the less-spooky weather conditions throughout this Halloween. Thicker morning clouds with any precipitation in the southern half of The Basin has given way to plenty of afternoon sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 40’s, 50’s, and low 60’s. Northeasterly winds to start have switched more from the east-southeast throughout the day as the atmosphere has greatly dried out from the upper levels down to the surface. Very clear skies with southerly winds returning and dry air will allow for very chilly mornings and milder afternoons to come.