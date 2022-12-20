For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects temperatures to start off below freezing for many with low-level moisture in the eastern areas of West Texas, but enough dry air higher up in the atmosphere will hinder any chances for rain or for snow. Temperatures will rise into the 40’s, 50’s, and low 60’s with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Fog chances will increase late tonight into tomorrow morning, but just enough sunshine will warm things up more tomorrow afternoon than this afternoon, just before Arctic cold air eventually arrives.