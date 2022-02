For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Widespread morning temperatures in the 10’s and even some single digits across The Basin will give way to high temperatures in the 20’s and 30’s in many locations with mostly sunny skies. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips is expecting very cold air tonight once again, but above-freezing temperatures in the upper 30’s and 40’s by the weekend at the expense of gustier winds.