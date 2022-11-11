For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Another Friday cold front across The Basin has arrived as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips doesn’t only expect the return of below-normal temperatures, but also the strong winds at times. Morning temperatures in the 30’s, 40’s, and 50’s will struggle to reach the upper 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, and low 70’s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. As quickly as this system nearly brought in rainfall across the region, conditions will really dry out once again throughout the day and especially into tomorrow. Skies will remain partly to mostly clear with a slow and slight eventual warmup after tomorrow.