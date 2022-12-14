For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Skies are clear Basinwide but despite that, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights the northwesterly winds that kept temperatures from rising too much. High temperatures ranging from the 40’s into the low 60’s is a bit below normal as cold air will arrive tonight with many bottoming out below the freezing mark. Despite more clouds later tomorrow, an abundance of dry air will keep the region rainfree and snowfree. Winds will eventually lighten up and switch more from the east-northeast as temperatures will remain below normal tomorrow.