For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Skies continue to be mostly clear across The Basin as because of the southwesterly flow in winds, it’s a very mild morning and it will be a very warm afternoon. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects many areas to reach the mid-to-upper 90’s and lower triple digits with most storms being confined to the remote high elevations.